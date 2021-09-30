Nintendo denies claims that a 4K-enabled Switch Pro is planned

After Bloomberg claimed that certain companies have software toolkits provided by Nintendo, offering support for 4K graphics, the games giant has been quick to deny any reports that a supposed Switch Pro is in the works.

The Bloomberg report claimed that at least 11 companies, including Zynga, were in possession of Nintendo’s 4K development kit for the Switch. The suggestion being that a new 4K-supported Switch Pro could be coming soon.

The article stated that by the time Nintendo had officially revealed the Switch OLED in July, it had already handed out the 4K development kits. It also suggested that the Switch Pro is planned for late 2022 at the earliest.

Nintendo responded to a list of questions by Bloomberg by stating that its reporting is “inaccurate”. It also issued a rare Twitter statement explaining that the claims were false.

“To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to clarify that this report is not true,” explained Nintendo. “We also want to restate that, as we announced in July, we have no plans for any new model other than Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, which will launch on October 8, 2021.”

A news report on Sept. 30, 2021(JST) falsely claims that Nintendo is supplying tools to drive game development for a Nintendo Switch with 4K support. To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to clarify that this report is not true. (1/2) — 任天堂株式会社（企業広報・IR） (@NintendoCoLtd) September 30, 2021

While the Bloomberg report included information from unidentified Zynga employees, a Zynga spokesperson told Bloomberg that “to clarify, Zynga does not have a 4K developer kit from Nintendo.”

Last week, the first Nintendo Switch OLED unboxing video was released when Japanese YouTuber HikakinTV got his hands on the console.

The Nintendo Switch OLED launches on October 8 and promises a new, sleeker-looking dock with rounded edges and a new white colour scheme. It also has a far superior OLED screen.

