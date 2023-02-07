Nintendo Direct “focused on games launching in the first half of 2023” to air later this week

Nintendo has confirmed a Direct livestream for later in the week, giving players information on a range of upcoming Switch titles.

Set to air tomorrow (February 8) at 10pm GMT, the 40-minute presentation will “mostly” be focused on Nintendo Switch games launching in the first half of 2023, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be time to tease a few other releases.

Players can view the livestream on YouTube or via the embedded video below.

Currently Nintendo is set to release Square Enix’s Octopath Traveler 2 on February 24 alongside a deluxe remake of Kirby’s Return To Dream Land.

A new Bayonetta prequel, Origins: Cereza And The Lost Demon, is set for release March 17 while the highly-anticipated The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is due for release May 12.

Beyond that, Hollow Knight: Silksong is reportedly due out in the second quarter of 2023 while Pikmin 4 currently has a 2023 release window.

Last month it was reported that Nintendo is set to increase the number of Switch consoles it makes this year, ahead of the release of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom.

The sequel to Breath Of The Wild was originally set for release at the end of 2022 but was delayed last year after Nintendo decided to “extend our development time a bit”.

“As previously announced, the adventure in this sequel will take place not just on the ground as in the previous game, but also in the skies above. However, the expanded world goes beyond that, and there will be an ever wider variety of features you can enjoy, including new encounters and new gameplay elements,” said The Legend Of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma at the time.

It’s also been reported that Nintendo, alongside Xbox and Sony, is set to skip E3 2023.

In other news, Dr Disrespect has announced that Deadrop is to move towards larger, less frequent demos in 2023.