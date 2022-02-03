Nintendo expresses “interest” in NFTs but unsure “what joy” it could offer

Nintendo has suggested it “has interest” in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) but that it’s unsure “what joy [it] could provide in this area”.

The news comes from a Q&A session with investors that followed Nintendo’s latest financial results. Industry analyst David Gibson tweeted about the response.

When asked about what the company thinks of the metaverse and NFTs, Nintendo explained that “we do have interest in this area”. However, it added that “we wonder what joy we can provide in this area and this is difficult to define right now”.

In recent times, NFTs have been very contentious. Yesterday, EA declared that it was no longer “driving hard” on the concept. EA‘s CEO Andrew Wilson reversed his view last year of them being the “future”. Instead, he explained on an earnings call that “collectability will continue to be an important part of our industry in the games” but that whether that involves NFTs “remains to be seen”.

Earlier this week, Team17 announced a Worms NFT project before ending it after an immense backlash.

Voice actor Troy Baker, best known for his roles in The Last of Us and Uncharted, reversed plans to partner with a company that would create NFTs of actors’ voices.

However, Ubisoft’s Nicolas Pouard thinks that NFTs are for the players “but they don’t get it for now”.

