Nintendo games top Boxed Game Charts with six Switch entries

Six Nintendo Switch games have been in the Top Ten of the Boxed Game Charts, with the number one spot taken by one of their most successful franchises.

According to GFK Chart-Track as reported by Gamesindustry.biz, the number one spot went to Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for the fourth week in a row, despite an 18 percent drop in sales.

A few other Mario games accrued more sales this week, however, with Mario Kart 8: Deluxe at number four, rising two places. Super Mario 3D All-Stars came back into the Top Ten after a brief period dipping below, and now sits at number six.

Advertisement

Super Mario Odyssey didn’t make the Top Ten but was included in the Top 20 at number 13. This is an improvement on last week’s 17th place.

The other Nintendo games making the cut included Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which landed at number 3 after a significant sales boost of 40 percent. This may have been in part due to the announcements of new Mario items, A Sanrio crossover, and a makeup collaboration.

Bravely Default 2 dropped to number 33, just about keeping in the Top 40, while Persona 5 Strikers dropped out entirely after debuting at number five last week. Luke Shaw said of the former in his review for NME: “Whilst Bravely Default 2 might be a JRPG firmly influenced by the halcyon days of the genre, it’s exciting and fresh in all the right ways.”

The second place position in the Boxed Charts was taken by Spider Man: Miles Morales on the PS5 console. PS5 had some other successes in Yakuza: Like a Dragon and The Last of Us Part 2, the latter of which dropped from number three to eleven.