Nintendo has filed a patent for a new controller

Nintendo filed a patent for a new controller earlier this year, although whether or not it becomes a real product remains to be seen.

As reported by Nintendo Life a Twitter user discovered a new patent filed by Nintendo, which was made by the company in July last year. The patent was then published in January 2022 and it looks to be some sort of new controller for an unannounced project.

The images that can be found attached to the patent show blueprints of the new controller, and it looks similar to the one originally designed for the Nintendo 64.

WTF! I just found this patent made by Nintendo in January. Switch Pro Controller!?

Nintendo has yet to announce any new controller, and it’s unclear whether this patent will be related to the current Nintendo Switch consoles. That said, it was rumoured prior to the reveal of the Nintendo Switch OLED that the company was gearing up to announce a new Nintendo Switch Pro.

It’s possible that this patent could be related to this, but it looks to be a controller separate from the handheld devices. The patent’s shape and placement of its buttons show that it’s nothing like the current Nintendo Switch Pro Controller players can buy separately.

Nintendo has already released a new N64 controller for the Nintendo Switch, so it’s unlikely that the controller patent is related to Nintendo Switch Online’s N64 collection either, which features a collection of classic titles from the era.

Last year, a series of new patents were discovered relating to the Breath of the Wild sequel. The patents were filed by Nintendo and feature imagery of new gameplay mechanics and more.

Earlier this month, Nintendo announced that F-Zero X will be joining the N64 Switch Online collection. The 1998 N64 title joins the likes of Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Star Fox 64, Banjo-Kazooie, and more.