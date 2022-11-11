Nintendo has redesigned the Switch to be more energy efficient

Nintendo has confirmed it redesigned its Switch console to be more energy efficient than the launch model.

During a recent financial presentation with investors, Nintendo shared information about its ongoing initiatives to become a greener, more climate-friendly company, saying it wanted to “contribute to the worldwide welfare of people, societies and the environment”

Revealed as part of Nintendo’s “Environmental, Social, [and] Governance” initiatives, the gaming giant confirmed it was focusing on making environmentally conscious decisions in both its office spaces as well as the development of its products.

“Regarding the environment, we not only take energy and resource efficiency into consideration when designing products, but we also implement environmentally conscious initiatives like conserving resources and reducing CO2 emissions in each stage of manufacturing, transportation, sales and after-sales services,” said Nintendo during the presentation. “We are also moving forward with further initiatives, such as expanding the use of renewable energies and efficiently utilising resources.”

The presentation went on to reveal that over the lifetime of the Switch, its energy consumption has been reduced from 12w to 7w. That comes alongside an 18 per cent reduction in the packaging of the Nintendo Switch, meaning more units can be transported per shipment.

Elsewhere, Nintendo reiterated that it isn’t planning on increasing the price of the Switch.

“Currently, there are no plans to raise the price of our hardware,” said Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa.

“However, the yen has depreciated at an unexpected level for a long duration, so we will carefully consider it as we monitor the situation going forward. It is true that for Japan in particular, hardware profitability has decreased due to the prolonged depreciation of the yen. How we view the effects of inflation and other factors remains unchanged,” he continued before adding “we will continue to monitor various factors of our product sales”.

Earlier this year, Sony increased the cost of the PS5 in seven regions while Microsoft has spoken about a possible price increase when the time is right.

