Nintendo will broadcast an Indie World Showcase this week

Nintendo has confirmed that it will be hosting an Indie World Showcase this week, with plans to spotlight “roughly 20 minutes” of information for indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The Indie World Showcase will take place tomorrow (April 19), with the livestream kicking off at 5PM BST / 6PM CEST / 12PM ET. When the Showcase begins, you can watch it live through the below video.

Advertisement

As for what the Showcase will entail, Nintendo has told fans to expect “roughly 20 minutes of reveals, announcements, and updates on indie games for Nintendo Switch” — though which studios and titles will appear remains to be seen.

“Uncover top-quality experiences from independent developers with Indie World,” shared Nintendo. “Covering a wide range of genres, Indie World represent some of the best titles available from independent developers.”

While Wednesday’s showcase will focus on some lesser-known titles, Nintendo has recently been ramping up to launch one of its biggest Switch titles – The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – in just under a month.

Last week, Tears Of The Kingdom received its third and final trailer ahead of the game’s launch on May 12. Combined with a recent 12-minute gameplay showcase, the trailer shared a host of new details on what fans can expect from the Breath Of The Wild sequel — including more abilities for Link, new areas above and below Hyrule for Link to explore, and the return of series villain Ganondorf.

Speaking of Ganondorf, Critical Role star Matthew Mercer has confirmed that he will be voicing the antagonist in Tears Of The Kingdom.

Advertisement

“Many of you know the weight of expectation on my shoulders for this, and I hope to do you proud,” wrote the veteran voice actor.

In other gaming news, Nintendo hacker Gary Bowser has been released from prison early — but still needs to repay the company millions in damages.