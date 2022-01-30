Nintendo issues “over 1300 copyright blocks” on soundtrack videos

Nintendo has removed over 1000 of its songs from a YouTube channel following copyright claims made in 2019.

As reported by VGC, the YouTube account GilvaSunner has had thousands of videos removed following a copyright strike from the company. The channel would upload video game original soundtracks (OST), many of which were for games and franchises like The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario, Super Smash Bros. and Kirby.

GilvaSunner started a Twitter thread in late 2019 after Nintendo issued the copyright claims, and some other Nintendo franchises were blocked at the time. “I’m also not angry or surprised that Nintendo is doing this, but I do think it’s a bit disappointing there is hardly an alternative,” said GilvaSunner at the time. “If Nintendo thinks this is what needs to be done (to set an example), I will let them take down the channel. It is their content, after all.”

Over 1300 copyright blocks on the YT channel today. Here are all the soundtracks Nintendo has blocked this time. pic.twitter.com/AqSyIdc4iJ — GilvaSunner (@GilvaSunner) January 29, 2022

There are very few ways to listen to Nintendo music outside of playing the games themselves. Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate allow game owners to listen to music tracks individually, but getting ahold of the back catalogue of songs via streaming or physical purchases is very difficult outside of Japan.

In 2018, a Nintendo post outlined the content guidelines for videos that use its games. Adherence to the rules meant Nintendo would allow the videos to be posted and remain online.

“Videos and images that contain mere copies of Nintendo Game Content without creative input or commentary are not permitted. You may, however, post gameplay videos and screenshots using Nintendo system features, such as the Capture Button on Nintendo Switch, without additional input or commentary.”

The Super Mario Sunshine soundtrack is still available on the channel as of publication.

