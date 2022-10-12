Nintendo issues reminder following NSFW ‘Splatoon 3’ stream incident

A recent streaming incident saw not safe for work (NSFW) material broadcast live during a Splatoon 3 stream. Through technical trickery, a group of VTubers were able to display adult content on their Splatoon stream, with videos quickly doing the rounds on social media sites such as Twitter and TikTok afterwards.

Nintendo seemingly issued takedowns of this material in order to remove the videos from public platforms, and has also sent out an indirect response regarding the guidelines for Nintendo content in terms of streaming and broadcasting.

The VTubers, made up of Tomeru Ikinone and friends, managed to chroma key the opposing team’s ink colour and turn it transparent, which was then used to broadcast a variety of adult material behind the game capture. The Splatoon 3 stream reportedly became “increasingly inappropriate” (via, Comicbook) with a rule being brought in that said the first streamer to have their broadcast banned first would lose the match.

The group of VTubers, which calls itself Sinsogumi, has since apologised for the broadcast which was hosted on YouTube and violated the platform’s community guidelines, whilst also managing to ensure that a hashtag which translated to “adult video Splatoon” started trending on Twitter in Japan the same day.

With fellow streamer Sigure’s YouTube channel being taken down during the broadcast, the stream became a much-discussed topic in Japan, and Nintendo has since indirectly responded to the incident by way of tweeting a reminder of the company’s game content guidelines for online video and image sharing platforms.

The tweet reiterates that Nintendo reserves the right to remove or take legal action against content that is deemed inappropriate, “intentionally misleads people about the rules of a gam, or severely harms the value or world of a game/characters”.

It’s unsure whether the tweet was prompted by the incident, but the timing does indicate that Nintendo is concerned about its IP being misused.

