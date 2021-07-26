NewsGaming News

Nintendo may be ending production of 3DS and Wii U eShop games

Wii will miss U

By Miri Teixeira
Nintendo Wii U
Credit: Nintendo

A recent rumour implies that Nintendo is a short time away from phasing out 3DS and Wii U eShop games, according to an email from a developer.

According to a report from Nintendo Everything, a source claims to have received a memo detailing the end of submissions for the 3DS and Wii U eShops. The deadline is allegedly April 1, 2022.

The full email, supposedly received by Impact Game Station, reads:

“We herewith wish to inform you that it has been decided to cease the acceptance of submissions for new Nintendo 3DS / Wii U titles for eShop release by the end of the current fiscal year (effective from 1st April 2022). These new titles should be lotcheck approved latest within 3 months after the submission deadline.

The Nintendo 3DS / Wii U eShops will remain active and submissions of patches will still be processed until further notice. Please take these deadlines into consideration in your planning for upcoming Nintendo 3DS and Wii U digital releases.

Thank you very much for your understanding and continuous support on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U consoles during the past years.”

The email, said to come from Nintendo Of Europe, seems to imply that Switch games will be the focus going forward, with only one Wii U game being released this year, and seven on the 3DS.

So far, Nintendo has not officially announced anything, and this remains a rumour.

In related news, Reggie Fils Aimé, the former Nintendo of America CEO who retired in 2019, has talked about what his last few days at the company were like.

