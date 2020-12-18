Nintendo Of American president shuts down Switch Pro rumours

Nintendo Of America president Doug Bowser has seemingly shut down rumours of a pro version of the Nintendo Switch.

Bowser alluded that the company will not releasing a new version of the Switch anytime soon duiring in an interview with Polygon, despite reports of the company asking game developers to make upcoming games 4K-ready.

Now closing in on the fourth year since the launch of the Nintendo Switch, Polygon noted that Nintendo typically upgrades its hardware every three to four years, and asked if new hardware would be revealed soon. “[The] momentum on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite in the fourth year is strong,” Bowser replied.

“And we believe we’re changing the trajectory of another typical console life cycle,” he added. “And we will continue, for the foreseeable future, to really lean into both of those platforms and the content that comes with it, because it’s the symbiotic relationship that makes the real difference.”

Bower also noted that the strong sales of the Switch “allows us to manage the life cycle differently, I would say”, adding that with the system’s current momentum, their focus is “on the existing form factors.”

Despite the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles in November, the Nintendo Switch maintained its lead as the best-selling console in the United States for the 24th consecutive month, with over 1.35million units sold, according to a Business Wire report.

In other Nintendo Switch news, Final Fantasy VII villain Sephiroth has been confirmed to join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on December 22, although players can unlock the character now by defeating him in a special time-limited event.