Nintendo offering retro video game posters as MyNintendo rewards

Nintendo have revealed a set of three posters as a MyNintendo reward featuring art from some classic N64 titles.

The posters feature art from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Mario Kart 64, and Star Fox 64. You can get the set of three posters for 500 platinum points, and cost of shipping.

The Ocarina of Time poster is of a classic piece of key art featuring multiple characters seen in the game. It was originally drawn by Yusuke Nakano, an illustrator that has mostly produced artwork for The Legend of Zelda series. Nakano still currently works at Nintendo, having most recently worked on the Link’s Awakening remake.

Give your walls a retro revamp with this Nintendo 64 poster set, now available as a #MyNintendo reward for 500 Platinum Points (plus shipping). Get yours here: https://t.co/Xmyjxo0p79 pic.twitter.com/NsoTBNe9Ze — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) January 19, 2022

Next is the Mario Kart 64 poster, featuring the entire cast of playable characters. The art is an older render that was used as promotional material for the Japanese release of the game, but it seems to have been updated to use the western logo for the game.

Lastly, the Star Fox poster is an edited version of the Japanese box art of the game. Where the western box art focused on Fox’s, the Japanese box art looks more like a movie poster, featuring the main cast of characters with a sort of police badge in the background. This poster has been updated to include the western logo of the game as well, much like the Mario Kart poster.

This isn’t the only nostalgia oriented outing from Nintendo this week, as Banjo-Kazooie is finally coming back to a Nintendo console, the Switch, January 20. The bear and bird duo haven’t been seen on a Nintendo console since 2005, with the Game Boy Advance release of Banjo-Pilot.

In other news, Xbox have added touch controls for nine games, including Stardew Valley, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, and Unpacking. Touch controls will also be added to Death’s Door when it drops on Game Pass tomorrow, January 20.