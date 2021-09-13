Nintendo officially cuts price of standard Switch model

Nintendo has confirmed that prices for the standard Switch console have been cut, making way for the upcoming OLED model.

The standard Nintendo Switch has historically retailed at £279.99 and is now being found in stores and online for £259.99 in the UK. In comparison, the Switch Lite currently sells for £199.99, and the new OLED model will retail at £309.99 on launch.

Although Nintendo does not set an official RRP in Europe, the trend has been seen across the continent, with European prices falling by a similar amount. The price has not been stipulated specifically, however, which could mean further drops in future.

In a statement to VGC, Nintendo’s UK branch said the distribution price of the standard Switch had been adjusted partly to make way for the new OLED model. “Nintendo of Europe is changing the European trade price of the Nintendo Switch console to retailers,” it confirmed.

“More than four and a half years after its first release, Nintendo Switch continues to have strong sales momentum in Europe. After carefully weighing up a variety of factors, including currency exchange rates in Europe and the upcoming launch of the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, we decided that now was the appropriate time to change the European trade price of Nintendo Switch.

“The trade prices of Nintendo Switch Lite and the upcoming Nintendo Switch – OLED Model are not affected. The final price to consumers is determined by retailers. As a guide, we recommend that consumers check with local retailers to find out their prices.”

It added: “We made the price change before the launch of Nintendo Switch – OLED Model so that the price differences between each model in Nintendo’s own retail channel, My Nintendo Store, would be what Nintendo judges to be appropriate for its own store.”

The price drops were anticipated by rumours on Twitter that claimed price cuts would be arriving for the Switch standard model.

