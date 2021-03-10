Nintendo officially stops 3DS and 3DS XL repairs

Nintendo announced the end of its 3DS and 3DS XL repair program yesterday (March 11) after it ran out of the parts needed to process repairs.

Nintendo had originally announced repairs for the consoles would stop on March 31, but an influx of repair requests depleted the remaining repair parts, forcing Nintendo to close the service three weeks early.

The specific models Nintendo will no longer repair are listed below, courtesy of Nintendo Support:

Original Nintendo 3DS – Model No. CTR-001 – Serial numbers begin with “CW” or “CB”

Original Nintendo 3DS XL – Model No. SPR-001 – Serial numbers begin with “SW” or “SB”

New Nintendo 3DS – Model No. KTR-001 – Serial numbers begin with “YW”

Nintendo appears to still offer repairs on the New Nintendo 3DS XL, New Nintendo 2DS XL and the Nintendo 2DS. Although the business could phase out these models in the near future, as Nintendo shifts its focus to the Nintendo Switch and the long rumoured Switch Pro.

The Original Nintendo 3DS launched February 2011 in Japan, and globally a month later. The handheld console introduced 3D gaming without the need for glasses.

The console achieved this by splicing together images on two different screens. Using a parallax barrier, the 3DS creates the illusion of depth by presenting two different images to each eye, making the experience 3D.

Elsewhere, Apex Legends released for Switch yesterday (March 9) and as expected it features a number of technical compromises in order to get the game running.

Fortunately, Nintendo Switch users can expect a consistent 30fps alongside side optional crossplay with other consoles.