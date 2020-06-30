Nintendo president apologises for Joy-Con drift problems

Nintendo has apologised for issues around the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con controllers and its stick drift trouble.

In a recent financial Q&A that was translated by Kotaku , the company addressed the many issues customers have faced with the controllers, more specifically how the analogue stick would control itself or not respond correctly. Currently the company is involved in a class action lawsuit around the issue.

“Regarding the Joy-Con, we apologize for any trouble caused to our customers,” Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said during the Q&A. “We are continuing to aim to improve our products, but as the Joy-Con is the subject of a class-action lawsuit in the United States and this is still a pending issue, we would it like to refrain from responding about any specific actions.”

This is the first time the company has publicly issued an official apology about the matter.

The issue was noticed not long after the console was first released back in 2017. Originally, the company would repair defect Joy-Cons within their warrant period and charge those who’s warranty had expired.

A few days after the lawsuit was issued, an internal memo from inside the company was leaked and detailed how the customer service department should offer free repairs, regardless of whether the Joy-Cons were still within warranty or not.

Nintendo recently was subject to a breach after thousands of accounts had their details obtained. Initially the company stated that the number affected was 160,000, but later came forward to inform that a further 140,000 accounts had been breached.