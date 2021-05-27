According to a new report, Nintendo is expected to announce redesigned Nintendo Switch hardware ahead of E3.

The information comes from a report by Bloomberg. The report claims that Nintendo has plans to begin assembly of the new console as soon as July, with a release window of “September or October”.

In order to compete with more powerful next-gen consoles, the new Switch is anticipated to have a seven inch OLED display, and a more powerful Nvidia graphics chip, that will let the console output 4K resolution when docked.

Plans are to have the new console be sold alongside the current Switch Lite, with the Standard Switch set to be phased out over time. The new console will likely be priced higher than the original model, due to the improved technical specs.

This news follows on from a previous report by Bloomberg, which had confirmed the hardware’s upgrades with a comment from Yoshio Tamura, co-fonder of display consultancy DSCC, who said: “The OLED panel will consume less battery, offer higher contrast and possibly faster response time when compared to the Switch’s current liquid-crystal display.”

Nintendo reported record profits throughout 2020, thanks to the continued sales of the Nintendo Switch, and first party titles such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The console itself sold 28.8 million units in 2020, which was an increase of 37 percent on 2019. Its operating profits had risen 82 per cent, to £4.2billion ($5.9billion USD), whilst company revenue came in at the companies second-best, at £11.8billion ($16.6billlion USD).

Nintendo has also announced a new release for June 2021 in the form of a game design software package called Game Builder Garage. Featuring a visual game programming language, Game Builder Garage lets players design and share games online with other players.