Earlier this year Nintendo came forward to confirm 160,000 accounts had their information accessed after a privacy breach. The company has since come forward to say another 140,000 accounts have been compromised, bringing the total to 300,000.

The update was made on the company’s Japanese support website in which it stated it had contacted affected consumers with details to update their passwords for their accounts. The company also went on to say the breach was most likely a result of customers using the same password in multiple places.

While Nintendo have stated that no card information has been obtained customers began reporting transactions made from their account back in April as reported by Eurogamer. As a result the company took the steps to stop users being able to log into their Nintendo Network accounts. Refunds for any breached purchases have been refunded.

The company has updated its website today (June 9) in light of the new information that more accounts being breached.

The new statement reveals that “while there is no evidence that Nintendo’s databases, servers or services were breached, and while we can confirm that no credit card information was compromised, we took precautionary measures to help safeguard our customers.”

It then goes on to say that the company “discontinued the ability to use a Nintendo Network ID to sign in to a Nintendo Account, and we have reached out to all customers whose accounts we had reason to believe were accessed without authorisation to help them take additional steps to protect themselves.”

There’s no indication of whether the further breached accounts were part of the initial circumstance back in April or an instance that has happened since.

Following the access of accounts, the company strongly encourages all customers to use strong, unique passwords, as well as enabling two-step verification for their accounts. The details of which can be found here.

Nintendo end the statement by saying that it “apologises for any inconvenience caused and will continue to safeguard our platforms and out customers’ data.”