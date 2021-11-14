Nintendo says it is taking emulation criticism “very seriously”

The Nintendo of America president has said that the company is taking criticism of the Nintendo Switch Online N64 Emulation seriously and is looking to improve it.

In a recent interview with The Verge, Nintendo Of America president Doug Bowser said that the company was aware of the response to the Switch Online emulation system and suggested the company could be looking for improvements.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to make our online features and those games better and continuing to add value through more services and more games as we go forward.” He continued: “We take the feedback very seriously, and we’re continuing to look at ways to improve the overall performance. For us, it’s about quality and great content at a great value.”

Nintendo recently released a new tier of Switch Online membership that allows for emulation of classic Nintendo 64 titles. However, the service has received several criticisms from players over issues such as price and quality.

The interview also discusses the semiconductor shortage and how it is affecting Nintendo’s new OLED Switch production.

“These challenges have been facing many industries, and they’ve been going on for quite some time. But we’re working to meet demand for our holiday products, including Nintendo Switch OLED model,” said Bowser.

“I will say things are constantly changing, but we’ve been working across the supply chain — from production to overseas transport to local distribution channels — to make sure we have a steady flow of hardware and games through the holiday cycle. Now, despite all of our efforts, I’d say there’s still a high level of uncertainty. I’d certainly recommend if you see it, buy it this holiday season.”

Nintendo has recently updated its Switch store with a new Twitch app. The app allows users to connect to the streaming service easily but only allows viewing, not streaming, Switch gameplay.

In other news, Valve is removing the licence fee to use Havok Physics in paid mods for Source Engine games.