Nintendo Switch 2 release date seemingly confirmed by audio tech company

The release date for the Nintendo Switch 2 has seemingly been confirmed by audio company Altec Lansing.

However the company later confirmed they were just “guessing”.

Earlier this week audio tech company Altec Lansing shared a press release confirming a new partnership with former cheat cartridge company GameShark, now known as AI Shark.

Normally, this would be a bit of a non-event but at the bottom of the release, Altec Lansing confirmed that the AI-powered GameShark successor would be released later this year. “The official launch is planned to coincide with the Nintendo Switch 2 in September 2024,” they wrote (via Eurogamer).

As it stands, Nintendo has neither confirmed the name nor the release window for the successor to the Nintendo Switch, despite plenty of speculation. When pressed about the news via Digitaltrends, AI Shark backtracked on the September release but confirmed that the tentative launch for the platform is “Fall 2024” before backtracking further. “Nintendo has not officially clarified launch,” said a AI Shark spokesperson.

Meanwhile, a separate statement given to Blomberg’s Jason Schreier said that AI Shark were just “guessing” about the release of the Nintendo Switch 2. “This is all very funny and very dumb,” he added. “Nintendo often keeps their hardware plans secret from their own developers – you really think they’re briefing ‘AI Shark’?,” he continued, speculating that this leak was nothing more than a publicity stunt by AI Shark.

In September, two separate reports claimed that the Nintendo Switch 2 was shown off at Gamescom 2023 in a private event, using The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild to highlight the console’s “beefed up specs” but nothing has been announced to the public just yet.

In other news, Minecraft Legends has officially ended development nine months after it was initially launched. However, servers will remain live, and “PvP and co-op will also remain fully functional”, meaning fans can continue to play the game.