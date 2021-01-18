Nintendo Switch made up 87 per cent of all consoles sold in Japan in 2020

The Nintendo Switch dominated the Japanese market in 2020, selling over six million units and accounting for 87 per cent of all consoles sales in the country, according to a new report.

New data from Famitsu/Kadokawa (via gamesindustry.biz) shows that the popular hybrid console maintained a strong lead over its competitors in the Japanese market, despite the release of next-gen consoles in Q4 2020.

It sold over six million units in Japan in 2020, well ahead of its closest rival the PS4 with 542,000 units. The report also noted 255,000 PS5 units were sold in Japan in 2020. Of the six million Nintendo Switch units sold, 3.9million units came from the regular Switch console, with the remaining 2.1milliion units being the handheld-only Switch Lite.

Advertisement

The report also highlighted the top 10 best-selling physical games in Japan last year. The list was dominated by titles for the Nintendo Switch, with the only exception being Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4 at number four. The report also revealed that Nintendo games accounted for nearly half of the total boxed games sold in Japan.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which released just as the world entered lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, was the best-selling physical game with 6.4million units sold. Ring Fit Adventure took the second spot with 1.6million copies sold.

Other Switch games in the list include Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa Heisei Reiwa Mo Teiban!, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft for Switch, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, Pokémon Sword and Shield and Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

Earlier this month, a dataminer shared new leaked details about the long-rumoured Nintendo Switch Pro console. SciresM revealed that the proposed Switch upgrade will include a Mariko (Tegra X1+) SoC chip and an “upgraded” display.

This is despite Nintendo Of America president Doug Bowser shuttomg down rumours of a Pro version of the Nintendo Switch in December. Back then, Bowser said that he believed the Switch is currently only “at the midpoint” of its life cycle.