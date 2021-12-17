Nintendo Switch Online Expansion receives five new games

Five new Sega Mega Drive games have been announced for the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack service, and they are all available today (December 17).

Nintendo announced its + Expansion Pack for its Online service in October, with a range of Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive games available to play. However, it received a mixed reception from fans who were disappointed in the number of titles which were part of the service. Nintendo then promised to improve and expand the library, with the latest improvement including these five new games.

These classic SEGA Mega Drive games are now available for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members! ☑️ Thunder Force II

☑️ ToeJam & Earl

☑️ Sword of Vermilion

☑️ Dynamite Headdy

☑️ Altered Beast pic.twitter.com/8EBlQBoTtH — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) December 17, 2021

Advertisement

The most popular of the announced titles is Toe Jam & Earl an open-world co-op exploration game where players take on the titular Toe Jam or Earl in an effort to collect the pieces of their crashed spacecraft and find their way home.

Altered Beast is another popular title from the Mega Drive’s library which will be arriving on Nintendo Switch. This is a classic side-scrolling brawler where players use their power to transform into a monster with a huge increase to their attack and defensive powers.

Cult classic Dynamite Headdy will also make its first appearance on the service. In this 2D side-scrolling platformer players take over the titular character with the power to attack using his head which can detach much like Rayman‘s limbs.

Advertisement

The final two titles announced as additions to the expansion pack are Thunder Force II; a side-scrolling shoot ’em up, and Sword Of Vermillion; a classic Sega action RPG. All five of these titles will be available from today with hopes that Nintendo will add more Mega Drive games to the service in the future.

In other news, Valve has announced that the Steam Deck will not be delayed past February, after component shortages meant that it was not ready for release in time for the holidays.