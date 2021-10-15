Nintendo Switch Online expansion receives pricing and release date

Nintendo has revealed more details on the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, including a release date and how much additional services will cost.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will launch on October 26. Pricing for one year of membership begins at £34.99 / €39.99, though a family pack – which includes the service for up to 8 separate Nintendo accounts – can be purchased for £59.99 / €69.99, similarly lasting for one year.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will offer access to a library of games from the Nintendo 64, including The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time and Paper Mario. The Sega Mega Drive will also receive a similar library, and will feature games like Castlevania Bloodlines, Phantasy Star 4 and Sonic 2.

Back in September, fans spotted that Nintendo 64 games launching with the Nintendo Switch Online expansion may be restricted to 50Hz in Europe.

As announced today (October 15), anyone who picks up the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will also receive access to the Happy Home Paradise DLC (downloadable content) for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This DLC will launch on November 5 and allows players to take their town-building skills to a new set of islands, creating a variety of holiday homes for eager villagers to visit.

While the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will add plenty of new features, Nintendo has confirmed that “there will still be more NES and SNES games added for people who don’t upgrade to the new tier of Nintendo Switch Online“.

In other news, Steam is removing NFT games from the platform. In an updated set of rules and guidelines, Valve make it clear that “applications built on blockchain technology that issue or allow exchange of cryptocurrencies or NFTs” should not be distributed on the platform. Since the guidelines were updated, NFT-enabled games have reportedly received confirmation that they will be removed from the store.