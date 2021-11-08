Nintendo Switch Online has 32million subscribers according to Nintendo

Nintendo has announced that 32million people have subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online.

The figure is an increase of six million over the 26million subscribers that the company claimed this time last year. The announcement came as part of the company’s most recent management briefing. The news came at the same time as the company vowed to “continue to improve and expand both Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, striving to provide services that satisfy customers”.

The increase in subscribers is likely because of the introduction of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. It includes Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive games including Streets of Rage 2, Sonic 2, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Alongside that, it also grants Animal Crossing: New Horizons players free access to its paid DLC – Happy Home Paradise.

The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack had a rocky launch in October with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Mario Kart 64 suffering major issues. The trailer for the new service also became the company’s most disliked video on YouTube.

Despite that, subscribers appear to be flocking to the service. Other games have been teased already including The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask. It’s likely to join the service soon.

