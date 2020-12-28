There’s a new free ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ item pack

Nintendo is giving away a free Super Smash Bros. Ultimate item pack to Switch Online subscribers for a limited time.

The item pack, titled Spirit Board Challenge Pack 7, will give Switch Online subscribers access to 3,000 Spirit Points, along with rematch tokens, 50 per cent damage tokens, weaken minions tokens and health drain tokens. The item pack can only be used in the game’s Spirit Board mode.

To claim the free item pack, players will have to select the Special Offers tab from the Nintendo Switch Online icon on the device’s dashboard. Players can alternatively find the item pack listed in the Switch Online tab in the eShop.

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate item pack will only be available to paid Switch Online subscribers. Players who are using a free trial for the service will not be able to access the Spirit Board Challenge Pack.

The free item pack follows the recent addition of fan favourite Final Fantasy VII villain Sephiroth into the game last week (December 22). The character is currently available via the Sephiroth DLC, either individually or as part of Fighters Pass Vol. 2 bundle.

In other news, Nintendo Of America president Doug Bowser previously shut down rumours of a pro version of the Nintendo Switch. He noted that the continued success of the Switch and Switch Lite has given the company the opportunity to “continue, for the foreseeable future, to really lean into both of those platforms”.