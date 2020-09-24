Nintendo Switch release confirmed for ‘Ghostrunner’

One More Level has confirmed that its upcoming cyberpunk hack-and-slash game Ghostrunner will also be released on Nintendo Switch.

The developer and All In! Games, which will be publishing Ghostrunner, took to Twitter to announced the Nintendo Switch version of the game, alongside footage of the game running on the handheld console in the process. The game will launch on October 27, alongside previously announced PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions.

Y̲o̲u̲r̲ N̲i̲n̲t̲e̲n̲d̲o̲ S̲w̲i̲t̲c̲h̲ collection is about to get a lot more …dangerous. See for yourself in the new Ghostrunner trailer and get it in the N̅i̅n̅t̅e̅n̅d̅o̅ G̅a̅m̅e̅ S̅t̅o̅r̅e̅ o̅n̅ O̅c̅t̅o̅b̅e̅r̅ 2̅7̅!̅#BeGhostrunner pic.twitter.com/xqK6xCbDtv — Ghostrunner (@GhostrunnerGame) September 23, 2020

It is currently unknown if the Nintendo Switch version of the game will include the pre-order bonuses that come with its console counterparts. Pre-ordering the game on consoles grants players access to two digital katanas — one specifically designed for each launch platform.

The katanas will be unavailable to purchase once the game launches. PlayStation Plus subscribers and PC users will also receive a 20 per cent discount, while all Xbox One users will receive 10 per cent of their purchase.

Ghostrunner’s narrative revolves around players having to scale the Dharma Tower, the last shelter in a city after an apocalyptic event rocks the nation. The Tower is being controlled by evil overlord, The Keymaster, who players will have to take out. The game’s speedy mechanics include parkour elements, and slick wall running manoeuvres.

In other Nintendo Switch news, Capcom has announced two new Monster Hunter games for the console. Monster Hunter Rise is set to launch for the console on March 26, 2021, whilst Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin has a release window of Summer 2021.