Nintendo Switch sells 107million units and has 39 “million-seller” titles

Nintendo has announced that Nintendo Switch has sold 107.65million units since it launched in 2017.

These sales were announced today (May 10), as part of the company’s 2021 fiscal year results, with the financial year ending on March 31, 2022. The company has also confirmed that Bayonetta 3 is still set to release in 2022, and that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will come out in “late 2022”.

According to the explanatory material, Kirby And The Forgotten Land also sold over 2.1million units since it launched on March 25 this year, meeting the milestone in just two weeks. According to the same material, Nintendo has had over 39 “million-seller” titles as of the this year as well, with 26 first-party games and 13 from external publishers.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl sold a combined total of 14.65million units, with this January’s franchise reinvention Pokémon Legends Arceus already selling 12.64million units as well. Last year’s Metroid Dread, which was the first wholly original 2D Metroid game in 19 years, sold 2.9million units.

Nintendo also made mention of the upcoming fiscal year, and how ongoing issues like COVID-19 and parts shortages could impact its sales and strategies going forward.

“If COVID-19 interferes with production or transportation in the future, this might impact the supply of products,” said Nintendo. “Other unpredictable risks to the development and marketing of products and services also continue to exist.”

“In addition, the production of products might be affected by obstacles to the procurement of parts, such as the increase in global demand for semiconductor components.”

All of Nintendo’s 2021 fiscal year results can be found on the company’s investor relations page, here.

