Nintendo Switch supply may stagnate in early 2022 says company president

In a recent interview, Nintendo company president Shuntaro Furukawa stated that the supply of Nintendo Switch consoles may slow down heavily in early 2022.

This comes from analyst David Gibson on Twitter, who shared the interview, found here. According to our translation, president Furukawa has said that the supply of the Nintendo Switch may be stagnant after the beginning of 2022, claiming that the “global shortage of semiconductors and the turmoil in logistics will have an impact.”

Furukawa added: “We cannot say that we were able to supply enough to meet the demand after Black Friday.”

Advertisement

In their tweets, Gibson added strong sales for the Nintendo Switch in 2021, especially with the newly released OLED model. Gibson says that “in the US [Nintendo] had logistics problems and resorted to using airfreight to reach stores for Black Friday,” and that “[Nintendo] had used rail freight in [the] EU for the first time to meet demand.”

Exactly how this will impact the supply of Nintendo Switch consoles across the globe in 2022 remains to be seen, as it appears to hinge on overall demand and whether or not this can be met.

Earlier in the month, Nintendo lost an appeal from the Norwegian Consumer Council concerning eShop refunds. The company must “cease and desist” its current pre-order practices (in select European countries), including not allowing them to be cancelled as soon as part of the download occurs.

The Frankfurt court ruled that “the data that is downloaded after the order is completed is not a working game”.

Advertisement

In other news, the supposed ban of Steam in China appears to have been something else, with a DNS attack taking place during the sale a likely scenario, although there is yet to be any official confirmation.