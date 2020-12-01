Nintendo Switch update allows owners to transfer screenshots and videos

Nintendo has released a new update for the Switch, allowing users to transfer videos and screenshots to their smart device.

Version 11.0.0. released today (December 1) and brings new changes and various quality of life improvements to the Nintendo Switch system.

The biggest new feature is the ability to easily transfer captured media from the console to a smart device. By selecting “Sharing and Editing” on an image, owners will be able to scan a QR code with their phone while delivering the image straight to their device.

Another method is to transfer the content via a USB cable, which the update now allows the Nintendo Switch to support. By simply hooking up the console to PC, media can easily be transferred off the console.

Check out the announcement tweet below:

With the new #NintendoSwitch system update, you can wirelessly transfer photos and videos from your console to your smartphone, access the latest #NintendoSwitchOnline news and offers via a new HOME menu option, and more. See what’s new: https://t.co/lKlkUzEOYU — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) December 1, 2020

Outside of new ways to share images, the company has also added many quality of life improvements. Previously, users were unable to select what to download when multiple applications were queued. Users will be able to pick and choose what downloads, allowing more freedom to install software.

A new trending feature has been added to the user page, which according to the patch notes, will allow users to “check what software their friends are playing or have started playing recently”. A Nintendo Switch Online button has also arrived on the Home Screen, which quickly enables owners to check the status of their subscription.

Finally, cloud saves can be automatically downloaded to systems if the console detects no save data is found.

Nintendo have added numerous new elements to the Switch. One of the most recent inclusions was the ability to use cloud gaming. Owners are able to stream titles such as Control: Ultimate Edition and the upcoming Hitman 3 to their systems and play graphically demanding experiences through the handheld hybrid.