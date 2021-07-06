Nintendo Switch update makes game patching easier on low storage

A new Nintendo Switch update released yesterday (July 5) adds functionality for players unable to update games due to full storage.

Update 12.1.0 released on Nintendo Switch today and is a fairly humble update, adding only one major feature. Players will now be able to delete previous update data for a game in order to download a new update.

Previously, players have often had to delete other games to make room for updates. The patch notes also detail how players utilising the feature will not be able to play the game until the new update finishes downloading.

Nintendo officially describes the feature in the patch notes: “If there is not enough space remaining on the system memory (internal storage) or microSD card when downloading game software update data, you can now delete old data for that software, enabling you to download the new data.”

Update 12.1.0 also includes general stability improvements for the Nintendo Switch, although the notes do not specify what they are.

A new Joy-Con update is also available, which players will have to manually trigger by entering the Nintendo Switch settings.

Storage is a big issue for players across all consoles as game sizes have dramatically increased in recent years. The Nintendo Switch’s normative storage is modest, touting a 32gb internal hard drive.

NBA 2K21 on the Nintendo Switch requires 40gb of storage, meaning the console can not natively install a digital version of the game. Many Nintendo Switch owners extend the console’s memory by adding external storage options.

In other gaming news, Ubisoft quietly updated Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PC yesterday (June 5) with additional support for Sony’s PS5 DualSense controller.

PC players can now take advantage of haptic feedback during gameplay, which adds feedback to triggers on drawing and firing a bow.