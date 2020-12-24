‘Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake’ could be released on the Nintendo Switch

The upcoming Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake by Ubisoft will supposedly be released on the Nintendo Switch.

This is according to the official Ubisoft Store listing for the game, which includes an option for players to purchase the game on Switch. However, unlike the previously announced options for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the Switch version has been listed as “sold out”.

Ubisoft has not made an official announcement regarding the game’s release on Nintendo Switch.

The Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake was originally scheduled to release on January 21, but was delayed earlier this month. The game’s new release date is March 18. The delay allows the development team “more time to complete the game” and is said to be “the right decision” to create a game that all players will enjoy.

The upcoming remake will run on a new graphics engine, and is said to feature completely remade enemy character models, animations, cinematic sequences and more realistic graphics.

Players can also access the original Prince outfit from the classic game, the Prince’s original weapon set and a retro filter by pre-ordering the game and receiving the Back To The Origins bundle.

Additionally, Yuri Lowenthal, who voiced the titular character in the original Prince Of Persia saga, has been confirmed to reprise his role.

In other Ubisoft news, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla has been crowned the best-selling physical game in the UK ahead of Christmas. The second and third best-selling games are Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Cyberpunk 2077 respectively.