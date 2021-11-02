Nintendo Switch will miss production targets this year due to supply issues

Nintendo will not reach its production targets for the Nintendo Switch this fiscal year, missing them by around 20 per cent.

According to a new report in Nikkei, as spotted by VGC, the ongoing chip shortage is going to cause the Japanese firm to miss its target by around 20 per cent. This follows the news that Nintendo planned to increase Switch production significantly for the current financial year.

Nikkei is reporting that Nintendo will now produce 24million Nintendo Switch units in this financial year. Nintendo has also responded to the report, acknowledging the shortages, saying “we are assessing their impact on our production”.

In April, Nintendo president Furukawa shared the news during an exclusive interview with Japanese publication, Nikkei. In a translation provided by VGC, it was revealed that Nintendo has secured “the necessary materials for the immediate production of semiconductors for Switches”.

However, Furukawa noted that due to the Switch’s high demand in Japan and other countries, “there is a possibility of shortages at some retailers in the future”. Furukawa went on to say: “It is difficult to say how we will deal with this, but in some cases, we may not be able to prepare enough for orders.”

The news comes as chip shortages have affected all sectors of the gaming market, causing a shortage in consoles as a knock back. To combat this, in anticipation of the Christmas period, Sony has reportedly chartered three flights filled with PlayStation 5‘s in order to battle supply issues in the UK in time for Christmas.

