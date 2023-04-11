Nintendo targets Discord in hunt for ‘The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’ leaker

Nintendo has filed a subpoena naming Discord, in an attempt to identify the user who shared an early look at an art book for The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom.

Back in February, someone with a copy of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom‘s art book used Discord to share an early look at the book.

Along with the game, the art book isn’t set to launch until next month — meaning spoilers for the game’s enemies, areas and items surfaced with the book’s images.

Since the leak, Torrentfreak has reported that Nintendo has been using Digital Millenium Copyright Act (DMCA) filings to take down the leaked images.

In an attempt to identify the person that leaked Tears Of The Kingdom‘s art book, last week (April 4) Nintendo lawyers named Discord in a DMCA subpoena at a district court in California.

If the subpoena is approved, Discord will have to hand over the identity of the leaker — including their name, address, telephone number, and email address.

Prior to last week’s filings, Discord has assisted in taking down the leaked images on behalf of Nintendo. The Zelda developer requested Discord take down the images in February, which Discord promptly agreed to handle.

Shortly after, Nintendo requested an “immediate review and takedown” of the Discord channel where the leaks were first posted, and claimed images were still being shared after the original takedown.

While Discord issued the server with a warning, it stopped short of deleting it.

Tears Of The Kingdom is set to launch on May 12. In the run-up to launch, Nintendo has shared a number of new trailers showcasing the Breath Of The Wild sequel.

A second trailer for the Switch game was released in February, while last month producer Eiji Aonuma shared a 12-minute demo of Tears Of The Kingdom in action.