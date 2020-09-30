Nintendo to announce new ‘Super Smash Bros Ultimate’ fighter tomorrow

Super Smash Bros Ultimate will soon be unveiling its latest post-launch character, Nintendo has announced.

The short presentation is expected to air at 3pm BST on October 1 and will run approximately for three minutes, followed by a “brief message from [game] Director Masahiro Sakurai”. Fans can tune in through the company’s YouTube channel, which will be airing the live show.

Check out the announcement tweet from Nintendo below:

The next #SmashBrosUltimate DLC fighter will be revealed tomorrow at 7am PT! The video presentation will be roughly 3 minutes long, followed by a brief message from Director Masahiro Sakurai. Tune-in here tomorrow: https://t.co/7RL5x0EEVI pic.twitter.com/Fqmw03axMv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 30, 2020

Past fighter presentations have taken a deep-dive into the character’s move set after its reveal. The recent unveiling of Min Min from ARMS joining the roster ran for roughly 35 minutes, however, the short runtime suggest this will not be the case and will instead provide a short trailer introducing the character.

The reveal marks the second character part of Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighter Pass 2. After a positive reaction from the first pass which included characters such as Banjo-Kazooie, Joker from Persona 5, and Hero from Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, a second pass was released. It’s expected to deliver six additional playable fighters, plus new stages and music.

