Nintendo to offer ‘Mario Kart’ to elderly retirement home residents in Japan

Nintendo will offer elderly residents Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training For Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Sports to play in Japanese retirement homes.

As announced in a press release, Nintendo was pleased that the initial trial for this initiative was a success. Working with Gakken Cocofan, a company that operates assisted living spaces for the elderly, small-scale events introduced the games to the residents and staff at these centres.

“We have reached an agreement with Gakken Cocofan to provide Nintendo Switch and compatible software to 200 residential buildings, and to hold events for the elderly using Nintendo Switch with the support of our staff,” read the machine translation of the Japanese press release.

It is not known whether Nintendo will add any more to the list alongside Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training For Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Sports.

“Through these initiatives, we are pursuing further possibilities for Nintendo Switch and compatible software, and by providing unique entertainment that everyone can experience, we aim to reach out to everyone related to Nintendo, regardless of age, gender, or gaming experience,” Nintendo added. “We aim for a future that makes people smile.”

A large number of scientific and social studies have concluded that there are mental and physical benefits to playing video games.

Boston Children’s Hospital’s The Digital Wellness Lab cited a study from 2018 which recorded improvements to focus, spatial cognition and perception through playing “fast-paced action games”.

Furthermore, research from the University of Victoria in British Columbia found that brain function improved after children with cognitive disabilities played a specially developed puzzle game.

