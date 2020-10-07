Nintendo has released a new Treehouse presentation which focused on Pikmin 3 Deluxe and Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity.

The showcase ran for over over an hour and delved into both titles which are expected to be Nintendo’s big hitters for the holiday season. New gameplay, features and surprise announcements.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe kicked off the proceedings with over 40 minutes of exclusive footage. Many of the new features were showcased including the story co-op mode, new side missions, and the competitive mode, Bingo Battle. The multiplayer mode is a one-on-one versus match, which has both teams batting to find enemies and fruit on a bingo card, and bring them back to their base.

Nintendo also announced that a demo for Pikmin 3 Deluxe will be available on the Nintendo eShop from today (October 7). Players who complete the demo will be eligible to unlock and play the ‘ultra-spicy’ difficulty mode when the full game launches on October 30 for Nintendo Switch.

Check out the full Pikmin 3 segment below:

Afterwards, Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity was provided with a new gameplay demonstration. New features were announced such as the The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild map being incorporated into the game, a weapon and armour system, and devastating new attacks. The gameplay also focused on two new playable characters, Urbosa and Zelda, whilst also sharing more footage of previously announced fighter, Impa.

You can watch the full demonstration below:

Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity is expected to release for Nintendo Switch on November 19 and will be a prequel to The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild.

Outside of both titles, Nintendo will also be releasing a sleuth of new downloadable content for pre-existing games over the coming weeks. Super Smash Bros Ultimate will be adding new Minecraft fighters, whilst Pokemon Sword & Shield’s final expansion will take players to The Crown Tundra.

The company recently celebrated Super Mario 3D All-Stars becoming the third biggest UK gaming launch of the year, despite being announced two weeks prior to launch. It also became the 15th biggest Nintendo game launch of all time.