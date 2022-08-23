Nintendo Treehouse Live to showcase ‘Splatoon 3’ and ‘Harvestella’ this week

Nintendo has announced that a new Nintendo Treehouse Live presentation will air this week and will show two of its upcoming games.

Sharing the news today on Twitter (August 23), the publisher revealed that a special broadcast will go live on August 25 at 5:30 GMT / 9:30am PT and will include three segments in total.

Nintendo will be showcasing a “deep dive” into Splatoon 3 and its single-player mode, as well as share new stages and strategies for the Splatfest World Premiere demo. Those tuning in can also expect the first official in-game footage for the upcoming fantasy role-playing game Harvestella.

Splatoon 3 is one of Nintendo’s most anticipated games of the year and is set to launch next month on September 9 for the Nintendo Switch. Since its announcement, the publisher has continued to provide new details, but the latest Nintendo Treehouse Live broadcast should be the final presentation before the game’s release. We’ve already put together a handy guide on everything you need to know about Splatoon 3 until then.

On the other hand, Harvestella was announced in June and is scheduled for a November 4 release for Nintendo Switch and Steam.

The game is described as a Stardew Valley-like role-playing game featuring changing seasons, an open world, a player home and farm, and a fantasy story. Taking the role of the Traveller, the player will “explore an imaginative world, tend your crops, make new friends, face enemies in dynamic combat, and unravel the mystery of the season of death, Quietus.”

The first announcement trailer was very much a montage showcasing the many mechanics of Harvestella. It’s likely the upcoming presentation will provide a more in-depth look.

