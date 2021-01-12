Nintendo unveils Mario themed Switch console, releasing next month

The Nintendo Switch is getting a Mario themed console, marking the first time the system itself has been available in a different colour.

Capping off Mario’s 35th Anniversary celebration with the release of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Nintendo have also announced a special branded console to mark its release. The system is also set to release alongside the game on February 12 and will retail at $299.99USD.

To embrace Mario’s nature, the Nintendo Switch console will sport the iconic red and blue colours, across the console itself and the Joy-Cons. The system will be a solid red colour, the first time a variant of the system itself has been available, along with red Joy-Con controllers that come bundled with blue straps and grip.

See the full console below:

The #NintendoSwitch – Mario Red & Blue Edition system has a distinct red-and-blue color scheme in honor of Mario’s iconic outfit. Available beginning 2/12, it comes with a red & blue carrying case to help protect your system as you travel through those Warp Pipes! #SuperMario35 pic.twitter.com/Ke2bCBtPCf — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 12, 2021

Additionally, a branded Nintendo Switch carry case featuring iconic Mario imagery, as well as a cleaning cloth will also be provided within the bundle.

Two new Amiibos will also launch alongside the console and game, with both the new Cat Mario and Cat Peach amiibo. Each will provide in-game enhancements for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. The Bowser and Bowser Jr. Amiibos will also return, complete with enhancements for Bowser’s Fury.

A new trailer for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury released earlier today (January 12), providing viewers a first look at Bowser’s Fury. It appears the game will function similarly to Super Mario Odyssey, offering an open-world environment to explore, whilst also combining gameplay elements from Super Mario 3D World, such as the Cat Suit.