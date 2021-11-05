Nintendo will “improve and expand” Switch Online after rocky expansion launch

Nintendo has said that it will “improve and expand” the Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, following the expansion’s turbulent launch in October.

As spotted by EuroGamer, Nintendo said that “going forward, we will continue to improve and expand both Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack” and wants to deliver “services that satisfy customers”.

The comments were made in Nintendo’s latest financial results and policy briefing, published earlier today (November 5).

While a host of upcoming N64 games have already been teased – including Banjo Kazooie, Majora’s Mask and more – it remains to be seen what else is on the cards for the service.

In October, the company launched the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which was met with a mixed reaction by fans. Despite the service adding some long-awaited N64 games to the Switch – such as The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time and Star Fox 64 – there were issues with the quality of these emulated titles.

Versions of Ocarina Of Time and Mario Kart 64 faced particular criticism, with fans pointing out issues like lower graphical quality and the exclusion of ghost trials. In one case, the emulation of Ocarina Of Time disabled reflective surfaces used in a boss fight.

Community sentiment on the Switch Online + Expansion Pack was taken out on the expansion’s trailer, which quickly became the company’s most disliked video ever with over 118,000 dislikes.

