Nintendo’s 2021 lineup just got much bigger with new game announcements

Nintendo has been pretty quiet this year, aside from relying on titles like ‘Bravely Default II’ and ‘Monster Hunter Rise’, the only games that have come from the developer itself were ‘New Pokémon Snap’ and ‘Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury’. We knew that ‘Mario Golf: Super Rush’ and the ‘Pokémon Diamond & Pearl’ remakes were coming, but after this year’s E3 Nintendo Direct… well, the year suddenly got a lot busier. In fact, it’s pretty much a new game every month from here on out.