‘Nioh: The Complete Edition’ is free on the Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store’s latest weekly giveaway has begun, and one of the games currently up for grabs is Nioh: The Complete Edition.

Nioh: The Complete Edition is the collection of the base game plus all of the DLC, which was originally released in 2017. Nioh is an action game from Team NINJA and Koei Tecmo games that has aspects of the Dark Souls series. Set in the age of the samurai, players take control of a lone wander that has found themselves washed up on the shores of Japan. They must then fight their way through warriors and supernatural Yokai.

The three expansions that are included begin with the Dragon Of The North DLC. This expansion opens up the Tohoku region, where the one-eyed-dragon Date Masamune is secretly gathering spirit stones.

Advertisement

The second is Defiant Honor which lets players fight through the siege of Osaka’s winter campaign as you follow the story of one of Japan’s greatest generals, Sanada Yukimura. The third DLC is Bloodshed’s End which covers the summer campaign of the siege of Osaka.

Also free on the Epic Games Store this week is Sheltered. Sheltered is a post-apocalyptic survival game where players must manage resources to keep their family alive inside of their underground shelter. However, it isn’t just food and water that must be acquired. Players will have to ensure that their families are kept comfortable and do not suffer from being trapped, which can cause problems like claustrophobia and radiation build-up.

Sheltered also allows players to head out into the wasteland on the surface. Here they can gather supplies or repair vehicles to get around quicker. However, they aren’t the only survivors, and not all of them are friendly. The game uses turn-based combat to deal with threats when there is no other choice but to fight.

Both Nioh: The Complete Edition and Sheltered will be available until September 16, absolutely free.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Apple has prevented Epic Games from restoring Fortnite in South Korea.