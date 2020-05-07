NME launches new gaming channel

NME has announced the launch of a brand new gaming channel – offering the latest in gaming news, trailers, previews, game reviews, interviews and much more.

As the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952, NME will now be lending its critical voice to the world of gaming. Working with editorial talent across the globe, the new dedicated channel over at NME.com/gaming will offer information and insight into a world that sits alongside movies and music on NME’s home turf.

“We know our audience of music fans have a diverse mix of passions, which is why we’re expanding our editorial content offering in what promises to be a revolutionary period for the NME brand,” said UK Country Director Holly Bishop.

“With a unique blend of long reads, hero content, franchises, reviews and interactive streams, we’ll be breaking what’s new, what’s hot and what’s next in gaming.”

She added: “Gaming people are music people are film people. And they’re all NME people.”

Familiar names feature on the line-up of specialist gaming contributors, including James McMahon, Vikki Blake, Jason Coles and Jordan Oloman.

The launch of thE new gaming channel follows last week’s announcement of an Australian monthly print magazine, and the relaunch of the NME Awards in February.