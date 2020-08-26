No change to 2021 release or supported consoles, says ‘Halo Infinite’ developer

A Halo Infinite developer has confirmed that the game will release in 2021 and will support the Xbox One console, despite recent reports that claim otherwise.

343 Industries community manager John Junyszek took to Twitter to put to rest rumours of a further delay and removal of Xbox One support. “We’re seeing lots of fake ‘leaks’ out there, so please don’t believe everything you read,” he said in response to a question from multiple-time Halo champion Snip3down.

“There are no plans to change our 2021 release or the devices and platforms we’ll be supporting. We’re building Halo Infinite to be the best it can be on each device/platform,” Junyszek added.

Advertisement

Check out the tweet below.

Hey Eric – we're seeing lots of fake "leaks" out there, so please don't believe everything you read. There are no plans to change our 2021 release or the devices and platforms we'll be supporting. We're building Halo Infinite to be the best it can be on each device/platform 👊 — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) August 25, 2020

Rumours of a second delay surfaced earlier this week when industry insider Sponger claimed that Microsoft and 343 Industries were “currently very busy with the idea of dropping Xbox One support for Halo Infinite”. He also claimed that the “idea to postpone it to early 2022 is on the table”.

The game’s delay to 2021 was announced earlier this August, and was deemed necessary by the developer, who felt it needed extra time to “finish the critical work necessary to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever”. An idea was thrown around to release the game in parts, but the thought was ultimately scrapped.

Advertisement

The Xbox Series X is still on schedule to release this November. The a firm release date and price for the upcoming console have not been announced.