‘No Man’s Sky’ celebrates update with free weekend

A update for No Man’s Sky has released that adds several new core features to the game, in addition to a new expedition.

The update is titled the Omega update, and is the latest in a long series of updates for the space-faring title. It adds new procedurally generated missions that can be found on various different planets by talking to alien beings. In addition, the Dreadnought capital ship can now be captained once pirate ships protecting it are destroyed.

The update also adds a new expedition to the game, which acts as a huge quest chain for players to experience the various different worlds and systems of No Man’s Sky. According to the patch notes, the Omega Expedition will allow players to “answer the call of the universe in a new community expedition”.

“All participating Travellers begins a journey together on the beautiful planet Nafut Gamma, and plot a course through the galaxy. Explore, build, fight, and more through a diverse set of milestones, and unpick the threads of a mystery involving the past, the present, and what could be…”

The final major change, aside from various different bug fixes, is to the Atlas Path series of missions, adding a “final, consequential choice” that will “permanently impact your relationship with the Atlas”.

In addition to the patch, the game is also available for free to everybody from today [February 15] until February 19 for players to try out, with a discount being offered on the game if you decide to purchase once the trial period is over.

