‘No Man’s Sky’ developer says its next project is “pretty ambitious”

Hello Games co-founder Sean Murray has talked about developing the studio’s next game after No Mans Sky.

In an interview with IGN published yesterday (April 13), Murray confirmed that Hello Games’ next title is not a sequel to No Man’s Sky, but he did talk about what the team wants to achieve with its next game.

“For a while now we’ve been working on something pretty ambitious in the background. It’s a small team but we like it that way,” said Murray.

“Similar to No Man’s Sky, it’s the kind of project that even if we had a thousand people working on it, it’d still seem impossible.”

Recently celebrating its fifth anniversary, Murray added that No Man’s Sky isn’t being held back in terms of updates and development. “We’re lucky enough to be able to allow folks to move freely to work on what excites them,” he said.

Nothing else has been revealed about Hello Games’ next project, with Sean Murray staying tight-lipped about specific details.

That said, word of the studio’s next game follows a statement from Murray in February of this year saying that No Man’s Sky isn’t done “by a long shot”. The space exploration game still has a “bucket list” of items that “never seems to get any shorter,” according to Murray.

One such item was this week’s Outlaws update, which introduced a new series of missions, interstellar piracy and improved space combat. Update 3.85 also introduced smuggling to the game, where players can purchase contraband goods and sell them for a huge profit. There’s also better cloth physics with the update, which means players now have improved capes and hoods.

