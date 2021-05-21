‘No Man’s Sky’ adds Normandy from ‘Mass Effect’ as time-limited reward

Hello Games has confirmed a surprise cross-over in No Man’s Sky with Mass Effect.

Discovered by players this morning (May 21), the space survival game’s new Beachhead Expedition Update contains a puzzle that unlocks the SSV Normandy SR1 from the Bioware series.

Expeditions are a new update in No Man’s Sky, which takes players to a new planet to explore in a shared journey to complete Milestones to earn rewards.

The Beachhead Expedition began earlier this week, with Hello Games founder Sean Murray teasing on Twitter: “We hope you enjoy the surprise it has in store.”

Can't believe I'm saying this, but this morning the community unlocked the Normandy from @masseffect in No Man's Sky 😍 What a lovely Easter Egg moment, genuine chills 😭 pic.twitter.com/eBsvvqypfQ — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) May 21, 2021

“We are thrilled and flattered that BioWare and EA let us pay tribute in this way,” he continued via the official No Man’s Sky website. “As huge fans of the series, it’s a lovely moment for sci-fi fans.

“Like everyone else we’ve been rediscovering the amazing universe of Mass Effect through the release of the Legendary Edition. I still have chills every time I see this incredibly iconic ship warping in, and was delighted to see so many people have the same reaction.”

As this cross-over is coinciding with the release of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, the Normandy is a time-limited reward. No Man’s Sky players have until May 31 to unlock the iconic ship in the Beachhead Expedition, which can then be deployed as their frigate in the game.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition also received a Patch 1.02 update, which includes many visual improvements.

