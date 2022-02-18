‘No Man’s Sky’ will work on the Steam Deck

Hello Games founder Sean Murray has shared footage and details of No Man’s Sky running on the upcoming Steam Deck.

The portable PC will begin shipping on February 28, and plenty of games have already been revealed as compatible with the handheld. Now, Murray has detailed how the newest update to No Man’s Sky supports the Steam Deck.

Sentinel, the game’s most recent update, brings with it full support for the Steam Deck – which includes touch controls – and Murray even shared a brief clip to Twitter with No Man’s Sky in portable action.

No Man’s Sky looks 😍 on Steam Deck SENTINEL adds full support, including touch controls – ready for launch sneak peek of it in action ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Q8Y8mFGB6J — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) February 17, 2022

The Sentinel update brings with it a combat overhaul, new enemies, improved AI, new lore and missions, an exobiology expedition, more new weapons, an active camouflage, a Sentinel HQ and a buildable AI mech. The update is also free on all platforms, as other updates for No Man’s Sky have also been.

Valve recently announced the files relating to the Steam Deck’s shell are publicly free, so anyone can 3D print skins and accessories for it. It should be noted that it is still prohibited to sell these creations as a form of commerce.

Just recently Murray also stated that No Man’s Sky isn’t finished “by a long shot,” adding that “as many updates as we’ve done since launch and as many bucket list items we’ve checked off, our list of things we’re excited about never seems to get any shorter,” though Murray explained that “we tend not to talk about what’s on that list publicly.”

Referring to the game as a painting that is never quite finished, Murray added that “I like to think that No Man’s Sky is such a large game that we have to paint in broad brush strokes.”

In other news, the anime streaming service Crunchyroll has finally made its way to the Nintendo Switch, five years after the console’s launch.