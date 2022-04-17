‘No More Heroes 3’ coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox this year

After releasing solely on Nintendo Switch, No More Heroes 3 is coming to the other major platforms later this year.

As confirmed by publisher Xseed Games on April 15 (via Eurogamer), Travis Touchdown will be making his way to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC later this year.

According to Xseed, No More Heroes 3 will come to these platforms this autumn, likely putting the release between September and November of this year.

Our favorite otaku assassin returns! Travis Touchdown has been forced out of retirement to defend not only Santa Destroy, but Earth itself! Bring on the beam katana and take on Travis' toughest challenge yet in #NoMoreHeroes3, coming this fall to PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC! pic.twitter.com/kdEJnonUd5 — XSEED Games (@XSEEDGames) April 15, 2022

When No More Heroes 3 was initially released in August of last year, it was published by Grasshopper Manufacture and came out on Nintendo Switch, but now the game is coming to all other major platforms. However, it’s currently unclear what PC store the game will arrive on.

Series creator and director Goichi “Suda51” Suda said earlier in the year that he’s had a few meetings with Marvel, with him possibly making a game with some of the superhero characters in the future.

“I think that will depend on the discussions we have with Marvel Studios. If Marvel Studios comes up with something good, we’ll think about it,” said Suda, then clarified that he’s “had a few meetings with Marvel, and we’ve talked about the possibility of working together on something”.

Suda had already expressed interest in working on a Deadpool game with Marvel, although there’s been no word if this potential project involves the Merc with a Mouth.

In the NME review of No More Heroes 3, we scored the game three out of five stars, saying it felt “like two games in one, and if you’re happy enough to play mundane mini-games in an open world that’s awful to look at, you can break through to some compelling, exciting combat.”

