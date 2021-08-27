‘No More Heroes 3’ is the end of the series, creator Suda51 confirms

No More Heroes 3, which releases today, will be the final entry in the series, according to its creator.

Director Goichi Suda – credited professionally as Suda51 – celebrated the launch of the long-awaited third entry to the series with a post on the game’s official Twitter, signalling that it was the end of the road for the series and its anti-hero Travis Touchdown.

He claimed that the full title of the new game was going to be “No More Heroes 3 FINAL BOUT – All Out Galactic War!”

“Or, it was going to be called that,” he said, “but the subtitle was too long, so we ended up taking a hint from the Rocky series and simply going with No More Heroes 3 instead.”

For ALL of fans…

Here is a special message about our "No More Heroes 3" release from SUDA51 @suda_51 !

We sincerely hope YOU enjoy "No More Heroes 3".#NMH3 #NoMoreHeroes3 #TravisTouchdown #GrasshopperManufacture pic.twitter.com/LvMgO6Ikce — No More Heroes III-official-GhM (@nmh3_ghm) August 27, 2021

But he added that the “Final” part of the supposed full title was genuine and that “Travis Touchdown will finally be coming to the end of his final battle, and will be embarking on a much-deserved, long journey. Join him as he goes absolutely buck wild in the Garden – no, Cosmos of Madness!”

“Now, carrying with it a thousand thoughts, I run along the Thunder Road once more. As one journey ends, the crimson bike falls into a deep sleep.”

“Goodbye, Travis. Goodbye, No More Heroes. Goodbye, fleeting moments and days. Farewell, to all Travis Touchdowns everywhere.”

Whip out your Beam Katana and get ready to face the galaxy’s most nefarious superheroes in No More Heroes 3 – out now on #NintendoSwitch! #NMH3 pic.twitter.com/nrgZi7Ynq8 — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) August 27, 2021

The first No More Heroes originally released on the Wii in 2007, with its over-the-top ultra-violence and style earning it a cult following, followed by 2010 sequel No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle.

During the long hiatus, Suda51 announced Travis Touchdown’s return via a memorable stage appearance during the official unveiling of the Nintendo Switch in 2017, which led to 2019 spin-off Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes, for the system (also ported to PS4 and PC later that year), although this received a mixed response from fans and critics.

In NME’s three-star review, Adam Cook writes that No More Heroes 3 “might just blow your mind” with “compelling, exciting combat”, as well as “a bizarre and always entertaining story”, but warns that only the fans will overlook its “mundane mini-games in an open world that’s awful to look at”.

