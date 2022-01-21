‘No More Heroes’ creator says he’s in talks with Marvel for potential game

Grasshopper Manufacture CEO Goichi ‘Suda51’ Suda has revealed that he’s “had a few meetings with Marvel,” meaning that the No More Heroes creator could make a game with Marvel IP in the future.

Speaking to Automaton (as spotted by VGC), Suda shared what his studio’s plans for future games included.

“The first thing we’re going to do is create original IP,” said Suda, explaining that “from now on, we’d like to create three new IPs and launch them one by one.”

“Until now, we’ve often worked with publishers who have their own IPs, and we’ve been given the budget to make them on commission. For independent studios, this is often the case.”

However, Suda also teases that Grasshopper Manufacturer has “also said that we would like to make IPs that are based on attractive original works, if there are any.”

“I think that will depend on the discussions we have with Marvel Studios. If Marvel Studios comes up with something good, we’ll think about it.”

Although Suda adds that he’s “just kidding,” he does clarify that the studio has “had a few meetings with Marvel, and we’ve talked about the possibility of working together on something”.

Back in August 2021, Suda said he would “love to work with Marvel” on a Deadpool game.

“The kind of thing I’d love to do is, I’d love to work with Marvel like on a Shatterstar or Deadpool or something very Grasshopper-y. Like maybe a Quicksilver title,” said Suda. Later in the year, Suda added that Grasshoper Manufacturer has “a general plan in place for the next ten years” that included several new IPs.

