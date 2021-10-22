‘No More Heroes’ studio Grasshopper Manufacture acquired by NetEase

Goichi Suda, better known as SUDA51, has announced that his studio Grasshopper Manufacture has been acquired by Chinese publisher NetEase.

Suda shared the news earlier this morning (October 22) on Twitter, while a full statement from the official Grasshopper Manufacture website states that the equity transfer agreement with NetEase, the second largest games company in China only behind Tencent, was signed back in May.

While it marks a significant move for No More Heroes studio known for its creative, ultraviolent, and scrappy style of games – in the past also using the motto, “Punk’s not dead” – Grasshopper Manufacture had also previously been owned by GungHo Online Entertainment. A split in 2018 had also seen the studio reduced in size.

After eight years together, Grasshopper Manufacture has moved from the GungHo Group to the NetEase Group.

We will continue to create new and exciting games just as we always have! pic.twitter.com/Kno4uUI0YM — SUDA51/須田剛一 (@suda_51) October 22, 2021

“NetEase Games understands the strengths of Grasshopper Manufacture Inc. and is willing to support us, and is an extremely reliable partner,” Suda said. “NetEase Games will be mainly responsible for advising on our business planning activities and providing sufficient funding for game development.”

He assured fans that Grasshopper remains responsible for the creativity and production of games to ensure they maintain the “consistent Grasshopper Manufacture flavour and game quality for which we are known”, but will also receive support from NetEase’s huge team of artists and quality assurance.

Ahead of this announcement, Suda said in an interview that Grasshopper has a ten-year plan that includes three original games. News of this ownership suggests these will be even “higher quality” than fans expect.

Earlier this month, Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi left Sega, with initial reports suggesting the veteran developer could also be joining NetEase, although an announcement has yet to be made.

